Mira Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (MIRA)

Mira (MIRA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Mira has a total market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mira has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mira token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87,777.72 or 0.99729621 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86,917.18 or 0.99672906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mira

Mira’s genesis date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork. Mira’s official message board is mira.network/writing. The official website for Mira is mira.network.

Mira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,768,823 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.12876531 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $7,228,812.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

