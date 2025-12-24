MemeCore (M) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion

MemeCore (M) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One MemeCore token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00001555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MemeCore has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $14.99 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MemeCore has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MemeCore Profile

MemeCore launched on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,316,364,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,249,047,834 tokens. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m.

Buying and Selling MemeCore

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,316,287,619.440146 with 1,248,970,846.9329207 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.35094084 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $16,091,890.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MemeCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MemeCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

