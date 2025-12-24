Integris Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.6% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

