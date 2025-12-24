Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $38.55 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $38,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,708,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,063 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,334.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 763,277 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 806,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,832,000 after buying an additional 623,555 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 487.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,818,000 after buying an additional 563,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,874,000 after buying an additional 547,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

