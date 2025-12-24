Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF $DVQQ

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVQQ opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile

The WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (DVQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Defined Volatility Triple Qs index. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 22%. DVQQ was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

