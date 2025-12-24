Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF $DVQQ

Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:DVQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tactive Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DVQQ opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $29.14.
WEBs Defined Volatility QQQ ETF Company Profile
