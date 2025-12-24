OFI Invest Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $104,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised quarterly and full?year EPS estimates for LLY, reflecting stronger-than-expected GLP-1 and franchise momentum which supports earnings upside. Zacks raises LLY estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes outlines three possible catalysts that could trigger an LLY rally (pipeline readouts, successful oral GLP?1 launch execution and M&A/partnerships), providing a roadmap for upside if Lilly executes. 3 Catalysts That Can Start An Eli Lilly Stock Rally
- Positive Sentiment: High?profile bullish commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) and positive Phase?3/clinical data updates (breast cancer, EMBER?3 imlunestrant results) keep long?term conviction intact for growth beyond obesity drugs. Jim Cramer on Lilly
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support remains: Bank of America and others maintain Buy/overweight views and some firms have raised price targets based on eventual realization of obesity?drug earnings. This provides analyst backing for potential rebounds. BofA maintains Buy on Eli Lilly
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector rotation into healthcare/XLV increases passive demand for LLY (it’s a large ETF holding), supporting structural investor interest even amid short?term volatility. Sector Rotation: 2 Smart Money Moves for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal speculation (reported meetings with Abivax/French officials) and ongoing partnership chatter could be upside optionality but are early-stage and uncertain. Abivax soars on Lilly meeting report
- Negative Sentiment: Major near-term headwind: the FDA approved Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy pill — the first daily oral obesity drug — giving Novo a first?mover advantage that could pressure Lilly’s orforglipron launch timing/market share and is driving the stock pullback. Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug wins US approval as a daily pill
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and commentary: multiple outlets report LLY shares falling as investors re?price competitive risk and potential slower or lower peak sales for Lilly’s oral GLP?1; near?term investor focus will be on comparative efficacy, launch execution, and pricing dynamics. Eli Lilly Stock Falls. Novo Nordisk Got a Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill Approved in U.S.
Shares of LLY opened at $1,070.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.68.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
