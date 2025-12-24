OFI Invest Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $104,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after purchasing an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $951.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,163.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,155.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,070.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $835.68.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.