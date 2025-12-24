Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.3% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

