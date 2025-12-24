Tactive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 150,416 Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF $TSEL

Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TSEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tactive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, A&I Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 1,104,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,486,000 after acquiring an additional 336,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEL opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.55. Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.06.

The Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF (TSEL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through a narrow portfolio of large- and mid-cap US companies with above-average revenue or earnings growth potential. Positions integrate ESG considerations. TSEL was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Touchstone.

