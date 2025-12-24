Tactive Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United States Gasoline Fund LP $UGA

Tactive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 666.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Up 0.2%

United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a twelve month low of $52.80 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

