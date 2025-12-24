Sidoti Csr Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Unifi

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Unifi in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UFI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unifi to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Unifi has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Unifi had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 25,811 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $88,273.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,492,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,831.52. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its position in shares of Unifi by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 812,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 10.2% in the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc (NYSE: UFI) is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi’s vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post?consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

