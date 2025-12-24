Tactive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 73,565 Solana ETF $SOLZ

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 73,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Separately, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Solana ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000.

Solana ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SOLZ stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Solana ETF has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Solana ETF Announces Dividend

About Solana ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

?The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.

