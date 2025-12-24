Tactive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 73,565 Solana ETF $SOLZ

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 73,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.
Separately, Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Solana ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000.
Solana ETF Trading Up 0.2%
SOLZ stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Solana ETF has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $27.12.
Solana ETF Announces Dividend
About Solana ETF
?The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solana ETF
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- Trump’s “real estate deal for America” explained
- Trump Did WHAT??
- A month before the crash
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solana ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solana ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.