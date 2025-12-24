Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) CFO Michael Thomas Beer Sells 50,000 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NRGV opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $851.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRGV. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on shares of Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth $40,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

