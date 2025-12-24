Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Worthington Steel from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.72. Worthington Steel has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WS. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Worthington Steel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 202,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 969,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 847,981 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Steel (NYSE: WS) is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

