Tactive Advisors LLC Purchases 143,256 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF $FFLC

Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares during the period. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF makes up 3.0% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $10,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FFLC opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.