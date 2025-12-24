World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $145.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The company has a market cap of $732.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.08. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $104.99 and a 12-month high of $185.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $120.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.85 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.00%. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 8,857 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,360. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $149,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,277.95. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,253. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,258,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 95.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company’s core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

