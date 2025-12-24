iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Increased by Tactive Advisors LLC

Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 113.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 282,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

