WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Stuart Aronson Buys 10,000 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Aronson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.56.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 49,893 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 45,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 222,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

