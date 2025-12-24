Zacks Small Cap Predicts Deep Yellow FY2026 Earnings

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Deep Yellow in a research note issued on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Deep Yellow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

