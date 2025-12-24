Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Director Kimberly Rzomp Sells 1,500 Shares

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Rzomp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $81,105.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,876.94. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ FRAF opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.34%.The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 84.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services, Inc (NASDAQ: FRAF) is a U.S.?listed specialty finance company that makes and acquires secured loans, with a focus on asset-based lending and mortgage warehouse financing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, FFS Investment Company, a Maryland corporation regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Franklin Financial provides revolving lines of credit, term loans and other credit facilities secured primarily by residential and commercial mortgage loans, receivables and inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.