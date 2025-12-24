ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Acquired by Tactive Advisors LLC

Tactive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

