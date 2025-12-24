Tactive Advisors LLC Has $8.85 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,636 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.5% of Tactive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tactive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

