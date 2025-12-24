OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) CEO Aaron Green Sells 64,767 Shares of Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Green sold 64,767 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $144,430.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,865,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,417.34. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aaron Green sold 61,555 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $73,866.00.

OneMedNet Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of ONMD opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. OneMedNet Corporation has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of OneMedNet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONMD. Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OneMedNet during the third quarter valued at $4,910,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OneMedNet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMedNet by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

