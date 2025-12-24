TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 840.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $215.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $217.51.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 119.54%.

TKO Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Arete Research raised shares of TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $52,435.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,353.04. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total value of $1,857,728.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,512.60. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,827 shares of company stock worth $5,777,565 in the last ninety days. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

