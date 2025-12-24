Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5%
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $622.11 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $614.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.38.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Conversion to open?end structure should improve liquidity and allow daily creations/redemptions that can attract more buy?and?hold and institutional flows, a structural tailwind for QQQ. QQQ to Become an Open-End Fund
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco declared a higher quarterly distribution ($0.7941), a ~14% raise vs prior quarter — supportive for income?sensitive buyers and signals confidence from the issuer. Invesco QQQ Trust declares quarterly distribution of $0.7941
- Positive Sentiment: Several retail investment pieces highlight QQQ as a leading way to get broad AI and mega?cap tech exposure, which can drive inflows as investors allocate to AI themes. The Smartest Index ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Strong GDP print (Q3 +4.3%) boosts the growth trade outlook — macro results that favor large?cap tech and momentum names that dominate QQQ. Q3 GDP +4.3%: Consumer Carries Economic Heft
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary (TipRanks) notes recent QQQ gains driven by strong moves in Nvidia, Micron and other AI/heavyweight names — index concentration in winners supports near?term upside. QQQ ETF News, 12-23-2025
- Positive Sentiment: SEC filings show new institutional buys (e.g., BlueSky Wealth’s $536k purchase), which can signal continued professional interest and incremental demand. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis suggesting a slowdown in job growth could help the Fed remain data?dependent — mixed for QQQ: lower rates help growth stocks, but weaker jobs can dent cyclical demand. Two Strong Setups for the Coming Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple pieces warn of an AI valuation correction or “bubble burst” scenario; given QQQ’s heavy AI/tech concentration, a sector pullback would disproportionately pressure the ETF. The AI Bubble Burst Phase One: Here’s What’s Coming Next
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
