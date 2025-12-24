Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $622.11 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $614.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

