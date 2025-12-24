Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 8089088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Lionsgate Studios to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.27.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 32.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,991,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 837,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

About Lionsgate Studios

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.