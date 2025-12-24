Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $257.24 and last traded at $257.1020, with a volume of 222101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.32 and a 200-day moving average of $212.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.67. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading sports and entertainment holding company focused on professional sports franchises and related media assets. The company owns and operates teams such as the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers and the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through these flagship franchises, MSG Sports offers a range of products and services including ticketing, premium seating and sponsorship opportunities, targeting fans in the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

In addition to team operations, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp holds a majority stake in MSG Networks, a regional cable network that broadcasts live sporting events, news and original programming.

