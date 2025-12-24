CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 1908131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $1.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 358.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,103,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,920,000.

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals. CCNR was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by SS&C.

