CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 1908131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 30.62.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $1.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 358.0%.
The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals. CCNR was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by SS&C.
