Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 376602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impala Platinum has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

