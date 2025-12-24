Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.45 and last traded at C$34.45, with a volume of 12137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.85.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

