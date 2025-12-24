Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Up 14.3% – Still a Buy?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. Approximately 15,606,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 160,530,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia. The company also has a 10% working interest in the Riverbend project located in the Jasper County, Texas; and 58.084% working interest in the Eagle Oil Pool Development project located in the San Joaquin Basin, southern California.

Further Reading

