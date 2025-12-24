abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.09 and last traded at $208.04, with a volume of 3595320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.77.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 8.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,432,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.