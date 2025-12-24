Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.26.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Paysafe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Paysafe

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Paysafe Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 33.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 143.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 609.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.

Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.