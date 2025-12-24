Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.26.
PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.
Paysafe is a global payments provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of online and offline payment solutions. The company operates a diverse portfolio of products, including digital wallets under the Skrill and Neteller brands, prepaid voucher services through paysafecard, and integrated payment processing solutions for merchants. Paysafe’s platform is designed to serve a wide range of industries, from e-commerce and digital goods to gaming, financial services, and regulated verticals, offering tailored risk and compliance management alongside its core transaction capabilities.
Founded through a series of mergers and strategic acquisitions, Paysafe traces its origins to the launch of paysafecard in 2000 and the establishment of Optimal Payments in 1996.
