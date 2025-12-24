Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) PT at $13.42

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.9167.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

In other news, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,801.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 407,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,230.08. This represents a 1.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 4,200 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,786.84. This represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $421.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company’s primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

