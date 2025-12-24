Head to Head Contrast: Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Silverback Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Vaccinex N/A N/A -383.58%
Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vaccinex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Silverback Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Vaccinex $388,000.00 4.76 -$20.25 million ($48.27) -0.01
Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -4.69

Vaccinex has higher revenue and earnings than Silverback Therapeutics. Silverback Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaccinex beats Silverback Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D. It is developing Pepinemab, which is in phase 2 study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease and has completed phase 2 study for treatment of Huntington's disease; Pepinemab in combination with Pembrolizumab in phase 2 study for head and neck cancer, Avelumab in phase 2 study for pancreatic cancer, and completed phase 2 study with Avelumab for non-small cell lung cancer; and Pepinemab in combination with Nivolumab completed phase 2 study for melanoma, and trastuzumab and DC vaccine in phase 2 study for breast cancer. The company has also developed ActivMAb, an antibody drug discovery platform based on a novel method for complex targets, such as multi-pass membrane receptors or large and diverse libraries of full-length human monoclonal antibodies on the surface of pox viruses. It has collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme; Ares Trading S.A.; The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Emory University; Huntington Study Group; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Inc; Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; Surface Oncology, Inc.; and Pharmaceutical and Biotech Co. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

