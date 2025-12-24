Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cormark raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$56.10 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$43.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.34.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$133.32 million during the quarter. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other news, Director Michael Gordon acquired 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,043.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,943.50. The trade was a 171.50% increase in their position. Also, Director William Brennan sold 93,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.99, for a total transaction of C$5,073,710.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,364,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,683,974.44. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 176,789 shares of company stock worth $9,403,085. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.