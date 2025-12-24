Comparing West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) & Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL)

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for West Fraser Timber and Nature Wood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 2 3 3 0 2.13 Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus target price of $85.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.99%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

West Fraser Timber has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Nature Wood Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $6.17 billion 0.74 -$5.00 million ($3.35) -18.03 Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.99 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and Nature Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber -4.35% -2.63% -2.06% Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats Nature Wood Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nature Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.