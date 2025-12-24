HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $44,175,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

WMB opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $65.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.61%.Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

