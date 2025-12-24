GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $346,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $213.53. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

