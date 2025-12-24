Top Penny Stocks To Watch Now – December 23rd

PicoCELA, Syntec Optics, Trinity Biotech, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, and Highway are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small or micro?cap companies that trade at low per?share prices—commonly under $5—and are often quoted on over?the?counter markets or small exchanges rather than major exchanges. They tend to be thinly traded and highly volatile, carrying greater risks of price manipulation, limited public information, and potential loss due to low liquidity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

PicoCELA (PCLA)

PicoCELA, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, installation, and services for enterprise wireless mesh solutions. It also offers wireless multi-hop relay devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Furukawa on August 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Syntec Optics (OPTX)

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Highway (HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

