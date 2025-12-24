GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 19,393 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $82,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,080,000 after purchasing an additional 163,016 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 380,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 143,316 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

