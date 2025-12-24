Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RYTM FY2025 Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.13) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 433.21% and a negative net margin of 110.32%.The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $1,617,377.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,263.27. This trade represents a 62.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $371,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,354. This trade represents a 13.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,340. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin?4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

