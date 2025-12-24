FY2025 EPS Estimates for WhiteFiber Raised by HC Wainwright

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteFiber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on WhiteFiber from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

NASDAQ WYFI opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57. WhiteFiber has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $40.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at about $8,382,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

