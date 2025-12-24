Monument Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Badger Meter by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 80.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 97,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after buying an additional 43,315 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company’s product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

