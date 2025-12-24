GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $32,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,482,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,004,000 after purchasing an additional 251,991 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

