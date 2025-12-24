Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for NSC Earnings

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the railroad operator will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NSC opened at $291.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,561,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,263,069,000 after purchasing an additional 239,914 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,859,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,779,609,000 after purchasing an additional 192,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,228,064,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,182,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,070,702,000 after buying an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $841,994,000 after buying an additional 201,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Jr. Clyburn purchased 204 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $294.79 per share, for a total transaction of $60,137.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 405 shares in the company, valued at $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,900.80. The trade was a 38.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,454 shares of company stock worth $1,259,874. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

