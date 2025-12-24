Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Chardan Capital

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $611.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 422,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,783.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,728,637 shares in the company, valued at $41,638,566.36. This represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jung Choi acquired 33,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $138,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,270. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 1,867,958 shares of company stock worth $7,248,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter valued at $670,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 88,314 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of complement-targeted therapies for patients with neurodegenerative and neuroimmune diseases. The company’s research platform centers on the inhibition of the C1 complex, a key initiator of the classical complement pathway implicated in several rare and life-threatening disorders. By selectively targeting upstream complement activation, Annexon aims to prevent the aberrant immune-mediated damage that characterizes conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) and autoimmune neuropathies.

At the core of Annexon’s pipeline is ANX005, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the C1q subcomponent, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for acute GBS and chronic neurodegenerative indications.

