MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $62.00 target price on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.6%

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 230.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

