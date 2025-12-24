FY2025 EPS Estimates for Allstate Reduced by Zacks Research

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $27.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $27.64. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.93.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $209.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.25. Allstate has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total transaction of $814,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,198,726 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $22,405,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stores Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullish case: A Seeking Alpha note argues recent underperformance creates a buying opportunity, highlighting sharply rising 2025 EPS estimates, an attractive valuation (~7.1x 2025 EPS) and recent capital moves (8.7% dividend increase and a new $1.5B buyback) that support upside and shareholder returns. Article Title

Analyst bullish case: A Seeking Alpha note argues recent underperformance creates a buying opportunity, highlighting sharply rising 2025 EPS estimates, an attractive valuation (~7.1x 2025 EPS) and recent capital moves (8.7% dividend increase and a new $1.5B buyback) that support upside and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Market performance note: Coverage highlighting that Allstate has outpaced recent market returns provides short-term momentum context for investors looking for relative strength signals. Article Title

Market performance note: Coverage highlighting that Allstate has outpaced recent market returns provides short-term momentum context for investors looking for relative strength signals. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks estimate revisions: Zacks issued small, mixed tweaks — trimming Q1 2027 and Q4 2025 by pennies while raising Q4 2026 — and maintains a “Hold” rating. These changes are minor but temper upside expectations. Article Title

Zacks estimate revisions: Zacks issued small, mixed tweaks — trimming Q1 2027 and Q4 2025 by pennies while raising Q4 2026 — and maintains a “Hold” rating. These changes are minor but temper upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer PR: Allstate published seasonal driving safety tips (winter driver report), a reputation/engagement play that is unlikely to move fundamentals but supports brand and retention during holiday travel. Article Title

Consumer PR: Allstate published seasonal driving safety tips (winter driver report), a reputation/engagement play that is unlikely to move fundamentals but supports brand and retention during holiday travel. Neutral Sentiment: Local/community item with no material impact: Coverage of a CTA holiday train (unrelated to Allstate) — included in the news feed but not relevant to ALL’s financials. Article Title

Local/community item with no material impact: Coverage of a CTA holiday train (unrelated to Allstate) — included in the news feed but not relevant to ALL’s financials. Negative Sentiment: Illinois homeowners rate hikes: Local reports and an editorial spotlight Allstate’s planned homeowners rate increases in Illinois, raising political/regulatory risk and potential reputational backlash that could pressure retention or invite state scrutiny. This is the main near-term negative catalyst. Article Title

Illinois homeowners rate hikes: Local reports and an editorial spotlight Allstate’s planned homeowners rate increases in Illinois, raising political/regulatory risk and potential reputational backlash that could pressure retention or invite state scrutiny. This is the main near-term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Editorial criticism: A Chicago Tribune editorial calls attention to the steep rate hikes and urges government response, amplifying regulatory risk and political pressure on management decisions. Article Title

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

