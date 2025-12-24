Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BTIG Research

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IVVD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. D Boral Capital downgraded shares of Invivyd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

IVVD stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $657.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.61. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%.The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Mclaughlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Invivyd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 190.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

