Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Alliance Global Partners

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Reeds Trading Down 4.5%

REED opened at $2.74 on Monday. Reeds has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $24.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Reeds had a negative return on equity of 358.36% and a negative net margin of 42.48%.The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reeds will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, production and distribution of craft soft drinks, mixers and functional beverages that feature real ginger and other natural ingredients. The company’s flagship Reed’s Ginger Brew line includes Original, Extra and Stronger formulations, each brewed using fresh ginger root to deliver a balance of spicy flavor and perceived health benefits. Reed’s also markets a portfolio of craft sodas under the Virgil’s brand, offering varieties such as Root Beer, Craft Cola and Vanilla Cream Soda without artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

Founded in 1989 by Christopher J.

